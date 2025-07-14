RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has shut down 10 travel service offices in Riyadh for violating regulations, including operating without licenses and organizing unauthorized Umrah and visitation packages.



The violations included transporting pilgrims using unlicensed vehicles and accommodating them in unauthorized hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah.



The campaign is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to regulate tourism-related activities and ensure compliance with official licensing and operational standards across the Kingdom.



According to the Ministry, the inspections targeted travel and tourism agencies operating without the required permits or outside the scope of their approved activities.



The initiative aims to protect the rights of tourists and visitors while enhancing the overall quality of services in line with Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy.



The Ministry confirmed that it will impose legal penalties on violators, including fines of up to SR50,000, which can rise to SR1 million for repeat offenses. Offices may also face closure or a combination of both penalties, depending on the severity of the infraction.



Officials urged all licensed tourism operators to strictly adhere to the terms and requirements of their permits. The Ministry also called on the public to deal only with officially licensed agencies to safeguard their rights and ensure a safe and reliable travel experience.



Tourists and residents are encouraged to report complaints or violations related to hospitality services by contacting the unified tourism call center at 930.

