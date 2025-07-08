On 8 August 2025, South Africa’s hospitality leaders will gather at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, for the third annual Hospitality Industry Think Tank. The event focuses on tackling industry challenges through collaboration and innovation to grow tourism sustainably.

All proceeds will support Touching Dreams, a non-profit dedicated to empowering communities and protecting natural environments affected by tourism.

Launched by Dream Hotels & Resorts in 2023, the Think Tank has rapidly evolved into a flagship event on the hospitality calendar, with backing from some of the country’s most prominent brands. It encourages participation from all industry members, with the goal of advancing South Africa’s tourism industry for the benefit of all.

This year’s Hospitality Industry Think Tank is presented in partnership with Wyndham Hotels, Infrateq Africa, Profit Room, Assa Abloy, Sabre, Legacy Hotel Group, Beekman Group, Dream Hotels and Resorts, Valor Africa, Sondela, Club Mykonos, Peermont, DGB, Painted Wolf Wines, and Sun International, and in association with Satsa, TBCSA, Fedhasa and VOASA. The Think Tank will also be inviting and welcoming the Minister of Tourism.

Collaboration to grow South Africa’s tourism

“Tourists want remarkable experiences wherever they go. The annual Hospitality Industry Think Tank is all about coming together to make South Africa a world-class tourism destination that benefits every player - from the smallest souvenir shop to the biggest 5-star hotel,” says Chris Godenir, Touching Dreams ambassador and General Manager of the Peninsula All Suite Hotel.

“Platforms like the Think Tank give industry players the opportunity to collaborate and create solutions that serve everyone’s interests.”

Driving sustainable tourism with purpose

Beyond offering a platform to share common challenges and problem-solve together, it’s about making a lasting, positive impact. With all proceeds supporting Touching Dreams, there’s a strong focus on creating a sustainable tourism industry that gives back to communities and protects natural environments that are impacted through its operations.

“Tourism is in a unique position to uplift some of South Africa’s most remote areas. We have a diverse and beautiful country that offers so much more than just the primary attractions of Cape Town and Kruger,” says Natasha-Lee Shunmugam, Touching Dreams ambassador.

When hotels, lodges and resorts are built in untouched areas, they inevitably impact the local communities and ecosystems. This presents a real opportunity to not only support these environments, but to help them truly thrive.

"That’s where Touching Dreams comes in," continues Shunmugam. "The organisation provides a collective vehicle for the industry to drive meaningful change: empowering local youth and protecting the natural environment."

What to expect at this year’s Think Tank

The 2025 agenda will tackle key topics including:

• Navigating risk and resilience: Operating hotels in a volatile political and environmental landscape

• Outlook for Tourism in South Africa: Making it more than a “two-pot” destination - Cape Town and Kruger

• Funding models for hotel opportunities

• Tech and innovation: Customer experience, brand experience, the impact of AI and other tech advancements, and revenue generation

• Tourism’s role: In job creation and sustainability

The day will conclude with the Dream the Impossible Dream gala dinner, in aid of Touching Dreams.

This year, funds are being raised for Reach for a Dream Foundation, Endangered Wildlife Trust and the Touching Dreams Think Big Academy.

Jesse Clegg returns as the headline act, with supporting performances by the Wits Performing Arts Department and non-profit organisation, Moving into Dance.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).