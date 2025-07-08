RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce recorded a significant increase in the number of commercial registrations related to the hospitality sector during the second quarter of 2025.



According to the ministry’s report, the number of commercial registrations for holiday homes and chalets jumped by 42 percent, reaching 8,617 by the end of the second quarter of this year, compared to 6,063 during the same period last year. This reflects the rising demand for tourism accommodation services and the expansion of investment in this vital sector.



The Riyadh region topped with 3,216 in the list of regions with the most registrations, followed by Makkah with 3,047, the Eastern Province with 721, Madinah with 515, and it was followed by Asir.



Hospitality unit reservation activity also recorded a 32 percent increase in the number of commercial registrations, with 5,099 registrations recorded during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3,850 during the same period in 2024.



The Makkah region topped with 2,027 registrations, followed by Riyadh with 1,939, Madinah with 410, the Eastern Province with 374, and Al-Qassim Region with 81.



This rapid growth in hospitality and tourism-related activities reflects the growing demand for domestic tourism, along with efforts to enhance the investment environment and facilitate regulatory procedures, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the tourism sector and increase its contribution to the GDP.



The Ministry of Commerce announced the issuance of more than 80,000 commercial registrations in the second quarter of this year, bringing the total number to more than 1.7 million commercial records in all regions of the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).