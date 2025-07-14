Muscat - Oman Airports signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysian company WCT Holdings Berhad to explore development and investment opportunities within the Muscat International Airport.

The memorandum aims to establish initial strategic cooperation between the two parties to exchange ideas and expertise, and facilitate the development of vital projects that contribute to enriching the entertainment and commercial experience for visitors and travelers.

The memorandum was signed by Eng. Ahmed bin Saeed al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, and Dr. Tony Chan, CEO of WCT Holdings Berhad.

This collaboration will include organizing specialized workshops and discussions with the Oman Airports team, with the aim of formulating an integrated master plan to maximize the benefits of the lands surrounding the Muscat International Airport.

This project also focuses on enhancing the commercial aspect of the area by expanding the scope of hospitality and entertainment facilities, interactive experiences, and various services.

This will lead to increased investment value of the land, increased returns from direct and joint projects, and their expected contribution to the expected income from investment in the real estate development sector.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

