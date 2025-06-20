The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has blamed shortage of domestic crude oil for the major reason Dangote refinery increasingly relied on imports from the United States to meet its needs in recent months.

Dangote stated this during the tour of the facility by the Technical Committee of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) for sale of crude and refined products in naira initiative.

He applauded the technical committee for its role in supporting the implementation of President Tinubu’s laudable Naira-for-Crude initiative.

He also commended the positive impact of the naira-for-crude swap deal on the Nigerian economy, noting that it has led to a reduction in petroleum product prices, eased pressure on the dollar, and ensured the stability of the local currency, among others.

However, he noted in a statement: “Due to a shortage of domestic crude oil, the refinery has increasingly relied on imports from the United States to meet its needs in recent months.”

He stressed the importance of bold investment in strategic sectors as a key to industrialisation, revealing that building the refinery required extensive infrastructure development, including a world-class, self-sufficient marine facility capable of accommodating the largest vessels globally. He assured the delegation of the refinery’s commitment to national development.

Designed to process a wide range of crude types, including African and Middle Eastern grades as well as US Light Tight Oil, the refinery has the capacity to meet 100 per cent of Nigeria’s domestic demand for petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation jet fuel, with a surplus available for export.

The $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals was described as “a symbol of industrial revolution, driving Nigeria’s economic emancipation” by the Technical Committee of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) for sale of crude and refined products in naira initiative during the tour of the facility on Tuesday.

Coordinator of the OSS Technical Committee, Mrs Maureen Ogbonna, who led the delegation, described the refinery as a breath of fresh air, impacting virtually every sector of the economy.

“This refinery touches all our lives. There’s scarcely any sector unaffected. From pharmaceuticals to construction, food to plastics, this project is transformational. God has used the President of the Dangote Group to liberate Nigeria. I see this as the beginning of an industrial revolution,” she said.

Noting that, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of achieving full domestic sufficiency in petroleum products and positioning Nigeria as a major global exporter, the committee is committed to eliminating regulatory, operational and logistical barriers that hinder the smooth supply and sale of domestic crude oil and refined products in naira.

Reflecting on the scale and sophistication of the facility, Ogbonna, who had visited during construction and more recently alongside the leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority, expressed continued awe at its execution.

“It is truly mind-blowing that one man could envision and execute such a project. As we toured the refinery, we thought we had seen everything until we reached the laboratory. That lab alone is an institution. I don’t know of any institution in Nigeria or even globally that boasts such a laboratory for petrochemical,” she said.

Applauding the engineering feat, Ogbonna urged Dangote to remain focused and undeterred by detractors, emphasising that the project is a global achievement, not a personal enterprise.

“We feel truly honoured to have been warmly received by the President of the Dangote Group and his team. My advice to him is: do not be discouraged by critics. He was never self-centred. Despite the obstacles, he was driven by a vision for Nigeria’s future, reaching far beyond Africa,” she added.

