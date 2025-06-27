UAE-based Amirah Developments yesterday (June 25) officially broke ground on its inaugural project, Bonds Avenue Residences, at the Dubai Islands – the new waterfront destination close to the emirate’s historic downtown Deira district and the Gold Souq.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai Islands, one of Dubai’s most transformative master-planned coastal destinations, Bonds Avenue Residences sets a new standard for premium waterfront living.

Bonds Avenue Residences will feature a curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and opulent four-bedroom penthouses.

Unit sizes range from 810 sq ft to 4,416 sq ft, with starting prices from AED1.63 million to AED9.95 million, ensuring diverse options for both investors and end-users.

Designed to maximise space and natural light, the residences showcase corner less, flowing layouts that break free from conventional design constraints. Panoramic windows offer uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf’s turquoise waters and Dubai’s iconic skyline, enhancing everyday living with breath-taking vistas, said the developer.

The development combines striking architectural forms with functional, spacious interiors, offering residents a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and connectivity, it stated.

This ground-breaking marks the commencement of the construction of the project, just a month after its launch. It was attended by senior management, founding members, strategic partners and key stakeholders including project consultants and the main contractor.

The event signifies the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping Dubai’s evolving urban fabric with timeless design and sustainable, community-centric living.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder and Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani said: "Bonds Avenue Residences is more than just a development; it is a living testament to our promise of delivering sophistication, innovation, and enduring value. Today, we take the first step toward creating an address that will redefine coastal living for generations to come."

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a wealth of world-class amenities, including infinity pools, tranquil wellness zones, dedicated yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and children’s play areas, stated Jafrani.

The design philosophy places community well-being at the forefront, fostering an environment where families and individuals can thrive, he added.

