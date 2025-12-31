Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s startup ecosystem has gained significant momentum in 2025, with government-led initiatives and private sector programmes driving entrepreneurship, job creation, and broader economic growth.

Recent reports indicate that these efforts are helping to diversify the economy and boost GDP by fostering innovation and attracting international investment.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) partnered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and Invest Qatar to launch the ‘Scale Now’ programme.

The initiative supports high-potential Qatari startups by providing mentorship, market access, and funding assistance. Early results show participating companies have expanded revenues, secured international partnerships, and increased employment opportunities, reflecting tangible contributions to the domestic economy.

Government data indicates a 90 percent increase in local startup participation in international events compared with the previous year, offering young entrepreneurs exposure to investors, mentorship programs, and international markets. Invest Qatar further boosted the ecosystem with a $1bn incentive program designed to attract investments into technology, fintech, logistics, and other high-growth sectors.

Streamlined business formation processes and supportive policies from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have also made it easier for startups to establish operations and expand.

Reports show that these combined efforts are contributing to Qatar’s GDP growth by creating jobs, generating new revenue streams, and fostering innovation-driven economic activity.

A report by MCIT highlights that since joining the TASMU Accelerator Lab programme, participating startups have achieved notable financial growth, with a total valuation of QR2.92bn, QR479m in sales, and QR228m secured in funding.

TASMU Accelerator received significant international attention, receiving over 1,185 applications from 78 countries across both cohorts.

The Accelerator successfully embedded its startups into Qatar’s local ecosystem by arranging more than 80 meetings with leading national organisations, including Qatar Airways and Sidra Medicine.

It offered training opportunities to 370 university students through these companies and partnered with 49 Qatari entities to support market access and foster strategic collaborations.

In addition, startups benefited from over 2,000 hours of mentorship and 270 hours of workshops led by international experts, focusing on investment readiness, market entry, and growth strategies.

Qatar’s focus on nurturing startups appears poised to continue driving economic diversification, with government programmes, investment incentives, and global engagement positioning the country as a regional leader in innovation-driven growth.

The report said, “TASMU Accelerator serves as a gateway for global startups seeking to expand within the MENA region, with a focus on key sectors such as healthcare, logistics, environment, and tourism. This report serves as a reference for policymakers and innovators,reflecting the Accelerator’s success in promoting digital innovation both locally and globally.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

