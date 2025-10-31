Arabian Adventures, the destination management arm of dnata Travel Group, has appointed Sébastien Garcia as its new head, with responsibility for all business verticals across the GCC.

In his new role, Garcia will oversee Arabian Adventures’ complete portfolio of services – spanning its core leisure and excursion business, from desert safaris and cultural tours to cruise handling and MICE tourism in the region.

He will play a central role in guiding the business through its next phase of growth, enhancing the customer experience, strengthening partnerships, and expanding Arabian Adventures’ presence across GCC markets.

Garcia succeeds Alaa Alkhatib, who has since moved to dnata’s global headquarters.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Arabian Adventures as the company advances its long-term strategy to reinforce its position in the regional travel market and deliver innovative experiences for global partners.

With more than 25 years in the travel industry, Garcia has led multi-country destination management companies across the Caribbean and Latin America.

He has held senior leadership roles with Meeting Point International, Go Vacation Dom Rep (DERTOUR Group), where he was responsible for operations, business development, and transformation initiatives.

Alongside his operational and commercial expertise, Garcia is noted for his interest in technology and digital transformation. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence, reflecting his forward-looking approach to leadership.

Sébastien Doussin, Senior Vice President – Global Travel Services & Destination Management, said: “Sébastien brings an integral combination of operational depth and strategic perspective. His experience in leading complex, multi-country destination management businesses equips him to guide Arabian Adventures at a critical point in its journey. As the expectations of our customers and partners evolve, Sébastien’s ability to align innovation with execution will be instrumental in strengthening our position in the GCC and beyond.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

