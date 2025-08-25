The financial bids for the Development of Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout and its Connected Roads have been opened by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Information Technology (MTCIT).

The technical bids were opened in May this year, while the prized bid was opened on August 20.

11 international and local companies participated in the tender by purchasing documents, the prized bid was opened with three prominent companies in the Sultanate bidding for the project.

The contractor was asked to provide four options, such as one involving only the main baseline and bridge, the second one of bridges and an underpass, the third one based on the proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MOHUP), and the fourth one will be presented by the bidding contracting company itself.

The contractor will be allowed to propose an alternative solution for the development of Burj Al Sahwa, and the scope of the work may be extended till the Muscat Expressway..

Earlier, MTCIT affirmed its plans to resolve the traffic congestion in the capital with the implementation of some vital projects this year.

Speaking to the Observer, Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, "There are a lot of road projects that will be implemented in 2025, which include the expansion of Muscat Expressway, November 18 Road, and the remodeling of Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout.

Eng Khamis al Shammakhi, Undersecretary of Transport, said, Muscat traffic decongestion project will include the Al Mouj Street expansion. "A government team specialized in addressing traffic congestion in Muscat Governorate is working in coordination and cooperation with the Muscat Governor’s Office to find solutions."

The remodeling of Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout will include bridges and tunnels in addition to the expansion of the lanes," he said.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

