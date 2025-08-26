RIYADH — The Riyadh Metro welcomed its 100 millionth passenger in less than nine months since the launching of the project last December.



The number of users of the Blue Line on the Olaya Road axis reached approximately 46.5 million since its opening, followed by the Red Line on King Abdullah Road with 17 million passengers, and the Orange Line on the Madinah Road axis with 12 million passengers. The number of users of the other three lines reached 24.5 million passengers, with an operating regularity rate exceeding 99.78 percent since the start of operation.



The Qasr Al-Hukm, Financial Center, and STC main stations, in addition to the National Museum station, witnessed the largest number of users of the Riyadh Metro, at a rate exceeding 29 percent. These stations are interchange stations between several Riyadh Metro lines.



The services of the Riyadh Metro, operated by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, are complemented by a wide network of buses in addition to public transport stops, providing passengers with a seamless experience from the moment they leave their homes until they reach their final destinations.



This integrated system enhances ease of movement within the city and provides multiple options that meet the needs of residents and visitors alike, consolidating the role of public transport as a modern and sustainable urban option.

