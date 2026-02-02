Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority (RGA), in partnership with the National Center for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has released the list of prequalified companies for its One-Stop Station (OSS) public-private partnership (PPP) project, aimed at modernising roadside services across the Kingdom’s national highway network.

The scheme involves development of roadside service facilities at multiple locations along RGA’s 73,600-kilometre intercity road network. Planned assets include refuelling stations, commercial areas, parking facilities, driver rest zones, vehicle maintenance services and hospitality amenities.

The project will be delivered under a 30-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) model and is being tendered in three waves comprising six packages.

According to NCP, the following consortia have been prequalified:

• Local consortium of Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co and Al Jeri

• Consortium of Turkey’s IC İçtaş İnşaat with local firms Alghaz Holding and Aldrees

• Local consortium comprising Tech Trade, Al Habbas, Fuelax, Markabat and Naqleen Co

• Local consortium of Petromin and Red Sea Housing Services

In addition, ASYAD and SASCO were prequalified as standalone companies.

Other government entities supporting the programme include the Ministry of Energy Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Finance Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

