Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority (RGA), in partnership with the National Center for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has opened the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the One-Stop Station (OSS) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project aimed at modernising roadside services across the Kingdom’s national highway network.

The project, approved by the Transport and Logistic Services Privatisation Supervisory Committee, chaired by Transport and Logistics Service Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, will be implemented under a 30-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) model, according to an NCP press statement.

The initiative will be tendered in three waves comprising six packages, each of similar scope and transaction structure. The phased procurement strategy is intended to ensure competitive bidding and promote innovation among private sector participants.

The first wave will include the initial package; the second wave will encompass the second and third packages; and the third wave will cover the remaining three packages.

Covering various locations along the RGA’s 73,600-kilometre intercity road network, the OSS project includes the development of refueling stations, commercial spaces, parking lots, driver rest areas, vehicle maintenance services, and hospitality amenities.

The first wave of procurement will be detailed during the upcoming Request for Qualification (RFQ) stage.

Interested local and international investors have been invited to download the EOI document from the NCP website. The deadline for submissions is 28 July 2025, 11:59 p.m. KSA time.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

