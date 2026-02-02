Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has approved the implementation of facial biometric verification for ride-hailing application drivers as part of efforts to enhance compliance and improve the reliability of passenger transport services, reported SPA.

The Authority also announced the launch of an electronic platform for driver registration, through which drivers’ data will be recorded and their identities and vehicles verified, ensuring data accuracy and the quality of services provided.

This measure will be implemented during the first quarter of the current year, noting that the approved driver registration portal is a key regulatory tool for managing driver data and verifying eligibility to operate on ride-hailing applications.

It ensures alignment between the registered and actual drivers, while strengthening compliance with approved regulations and bylaws, stated the SPA report.

According to TGA, the authority affirmed that this measure supports beneficiaries by enhancing transparency and service quality while safeguarding passenger rights.

It urged the public to report any observations or violations through its digital channels, including the official website or the unified number 19929, to enable the necessary regulatory actions, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

