AL MUDHAIBI - The Al Sharqiyah North Municipality has begun implementing a series of internal and connecting road paving projects in several villages across Al Mudhaibi, with a total length of approximately 71 kilometres and a combined investment exceeding RO 12 million. The projects form part of the 2025 road paving plan for the Al Sharqiyah North Governorate.

Eng Mohammed bin Salem al Toubi, Director of Projects at Al Sharqiyah North Municipality, said the initiatives include multiple packages. Key works comprise 18 km of internal roads connecting the villages of Al Khashabah and Jafr Al Dham, at a cost of RO 1.54 million; a 9.5 km road to Al Hammah; and a 4 km road to Al Ruq village, with this package reaching 17.6% completion.

He added that connecting road projects currently in progress include the 4.838 km route to Zakt village, costing RO 1.81 million; and a 6.895 km road linking Zakt, Al Ram and Shih villages, at RO 1.78 million, both with 15% completion.

Among the larger packages, the first phase of connecting roads spans 20.936 km, costing RO 2.43 million, linking Al Mudhaibi — Sinaw road to Al Ghamisah, Telul Al Sharq village and Al Masron — Ibra route to Al Salmi farms, plus roads connecting Al Aflaj and Al Zahira villages. The second package covers 11.26 km, costing RO 2.08 million, connecting Al Mudhaibi with Dima W'attayeen, from Al Jarda through Al Rak to Al Rahbah villages. The third package includes a 9.42 km route linking Sultan Turki bin Said road in Al Jarda to Wadi Abd village, costing RO 2.68 million, serving the villages of Al Mahdutha, Al Aswad, Al Manzifah and Wadi Abd.

The total 2025 road paving programme across Al Sharqiyah North Governorate spans 145 km, with a total investment of RO 25.5 million.

The projects are expected to improve traffic flow, boost economic and tourism activities, and enhance connectivity between villages.

