Muscat – The Muttrah cable car project, a major tourism initiative aimed at promoting Muttrah as a key destination, was the highlight of a field inspection conducted on Monday by Ahmed bin Mohammed al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

During the visit, Humaidi reviewed progress at the cable car site, which is expected to be completed within 12 months. The project will feature three stations – starting at Muttrah Fish Market, midway stop near Al Riyam Park and ending at Kalbouh Park – spanning approximately 3km. Designed to offer panoramic views of Muttrah corniche, the project is being developed by Rakaez Investments and expected to be among the longest of its kind in the Middle East.

The inspection included several other development and service projects in the wilayat – a review of the Wadi Kabir Roundabout and Vendors’ Lane projects, and utility services at Muttrah Fish, Vegetable and Fruit Market.

