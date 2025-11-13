The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday approved the first phase of a "One-Stop" travel system, allowing citizens to complete all travel procedures at a single point.

The GCC Secretary-General Jassem al Budaiwi announced on Wednesday that the system will initially be launched on a pilot basis for air travel between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in December. If successful, the project will be extended to all GCC member states once the required infrastructure is in place.

It allows GCC nationals to complete all travel procedures at their initial point of entry, streamlining their movement across member states.

The decision was made during the forty-second meeting of the Interior Ministers of the GCC countries, held on Wednesday, which also highlighted the Gulf Strategy for Combating Drugs 2025-2028 and the completion of a project to develop systems and link traffic violations across the GCC countries.

