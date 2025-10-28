The Experience Abu Dhabi Experts e-learning platform remains one of Abu Dhabi's most effective tools for empowering the global travel trade.

Available in 13 languages, including Arabic, English, Russian, Mandarin, German, French, Italian, Hindi, Spanish, Dutch, Korean, and Urdu, the platform offers comprehensive training on Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage, iconic landmarks, diverse attractions, and accommodation options.

By completing the programme, travel agents and tour operators become certified Experience Abu Dhabi Experts, gaining a valuable credential that enhances their credibility and sales potential.

This initiative underscores Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) commitment to supporting our partners with the resources they need to succeed.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

