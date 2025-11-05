BEIJING — The Chinese government announced the extension of its visa exemption for Saudi citizens until December 31, 2026. This move reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthens tourist, cultural, and economic exchanges.

This exemption allows Saudi citizens to enter China without requiring a visa in advance, subject to certain conditions. This facilitates travel and enhances cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).