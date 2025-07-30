Muscat – Abraj Energy Services, Oman’s leading oil and gas services provider, on Tuesday announced the signing of significant contracts with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide six state-of-the-art land drilling rigs for operations in Block 6, one of the sultanate’s most strategic energy assets.

The rigs are scheduled to commence operations in stages starting from Q4 2026. This milestone agreement marks a major expansion of Abraj’s long-standing partnership with PDO and reflects the company’s trusted capabilities in delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality drilling solutions.

“This agreement stands as a solid testament to Abraj’s consistent operational excellence and the trust we have built through reliable, efficient, and safe delivery,” said Hood Khalfan al Brashdi, Acting Director of Business Development at Abraj Energy Services. “With our advanced rig fleet and deep technical capabilities, we are proud to expand our collaboration with PDO, reinforcing our role as a key enabler in Oman’s energy journey and fulfilling our commitment to performance without compromise.”

In addition to the PDO contracts, Abraj continues to accelerate its regional growth. In May, the company signed a contract with BP Oman to supply a drilling rig for Block 61. Abraj has also secured a new contract with ARA Petroleum for drilling operations in Block 44 and signed a contract to deliver a third 3000 HP rig for the WJO field in Kuwait, further reinforcing its presence in key upstream projects across the region.

Eng Sulaiman Abdullah al Salmi, PDO Gas Drilling Team Leader, said, “We value our partnership with Abraj, a company that consistently aligns with our operational and HSE (health, safety and environmental) standards. This contract reaffirms our joint commitment to empowering the national energy sector with safe, efficient, and high-performance solutions.”

Since 2020, Abraj has delivered over RO850mn in In-Country Value (ICV), with an Omanisation rate nearing 93%. Within PDO-related operations over the past three years alone, the company generated RO79.1mn in ICV – representing 78% of total spend – including RO20.5mn in ‘Made in Oman’ procurement and RO33.3mn directed to SMEs and local community contractors. These figures reaffirm Abraj’s alignment with national priorities and its role as a key enabler of Oman’s energy sector development.

In 2024, Abraj recorded a strong financial performance with revenues reaching RO151.6mn, EBITDA of RO53mn, and profit after tax of RO16.9mn. The company maintains industry-leading safety standards, achieving zero Lost Time Incidents (LTI) for the third consecutive year. Rig utilisation remained high, with over 86% for drilling rigs and 100% for workover rigs. Abraj’s contractual backlog now exceeds RO500mn, highlighting long-term business resilience and deep customer trust.

