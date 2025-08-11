Oman’s gas production edged up by 0.3 per cent to 27.692 billion cubic metres by the end of June 2025 from 27.601 billion cubic metres in the same period of 2024.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), associated gas production climbed 11.4 per cent to 6.255 billion cubic metres, up from 5.616 billion cubic metres a year earlier.

But non-associated gas production fell 2.5 per cent to 21.437 billion cubic metres, compared with 21.985 billion cubic metres in June 2024.

The report showed industrial projects remained the main consumers of the produced gas in the Sultanate, receiving 13.814 billion cubic metres, a decline of 5.3 per cent from 14.593 billion cubic metres last year.

Gas consumption by power plants rose 1.6 per cent to 7.287 billion cubic metres, up from 7.175 billion cubic metres in 2024.

In the oilfields — including industrial zones and companies such as Oman Mining and Oman Cement — usage increased by 13.1 per cent to 6.454 billion cubic metres, compared to 5.709 billion cubic metres last year.

Gas consumption in industrial zones rose by 9.4 per cent to 136 million cubic metres, compared with 124.3 million cubic metres in 2024.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.