KUWAIT CITY - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) announced a tender for the supply of power to industrial lift pumps and remote vertical saturators in southern and eastern Kuwait, for the construction of stations 6, 10, and 12 for Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The opening date of the tender is December 14, 2025, and the closing date is January 12, 2026.

CAPT also announced a separate tender for the supply of power to industrial lift pumps and remote vertical saturators in southern and eastern Kuwait, for the construction of stations 7, 9, and 11 for KOC.

The opening date of this tender is December 14, 2025, and the closing date is March 11, 2026.

A tender has also been announced for the supply of power to industrial lift pumps and remote vertical saturators in southern and eastern Kuwait for the construction of stations 8 and 13 for KOC.

The opening date of this tender is December 14, 2025, and the closing date is March 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, CAPT announced the postponement of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s tender for the construction, supply, installation, completion, and operation of 10 fuel stations in Al-Mutlaa City.

The new deadline is January 11, 2026, instead of December 28, 2025.

The Higher Procurement Committee for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s tenders and its subsidiaries also announced a local tender for Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) for the provision of specialized marine services for KOTC’s marine agency branch.

The deadline for submitting bids is January 10, and the tender is limited to 28 companies. The committee also announced a tender for KOTC to provide hotel accommodation and meals for the company’s fleet crew.

Tender documents are available from the date of this announcement in the official gazette “Kuwait Alyoum”, and the deadline for submitting bids is February 3, 2026.

