​Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for up to 15 years with Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories WLL (Buzwair) for the supply of 20 million cubic feet per annum of helium from Qatar’s world-class facilities in Ras Laffan, starting in September 2025.

The SPA marks QatarEnergy’s first direct relationship with a local Qatari industrial gas company, reflecting the growing expertise and networks of regional suppliers in the global helium market.

Welcoming the agreement, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “Buzwair has built a strong reputation in the helium industry. We are pleased to work with them and to expand our network of partners to include capable and trusted industrial gas companies from the State of Qatar.”

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi added: “As one of the world’s leading suppliers of helium, QatarEnergy remains committed to supporting the exciting advancements of critical industries that depend on our high-purity and reliable helium supplies.”

Helium plays a pivotal role in a wide range of advanced technologies and essential industrial applications, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, semiconductors, fiber optics, space exploration, deep sea diving, specialized welding, and other specialized applications.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

