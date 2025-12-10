Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi reviewed opportunities for Natural Gas Vehicles Company (Cargas) to enter Arab and African markets following the country’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), as per a statement.

The minister held a meeting with Chairman of Cargas Khaled Raslan and senior company executives to discuss ways to broaden the company’s regional presence.

Cargas, the oldest Egyptian company specializing in converting vehicles to run on natural gas, outlined a strategy focused on expanding beyond Egypt through partnerships with companies operating across the region and exporting its technical expertise.

The plan includes offering integrated consulting services built on more than three decades of experience.

Raslan said the company is targeting several Arab and African countries by establishing conversion centers and building modern compressed natural gas stations to supply vehicles in areas not connected to gas networks.

Badawi urged the company to focus on markets with strong growth potential, saying some African countries present promising investment opportunities for establishing and operating natural gas vehicle conversion stations and centers.