AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Wednesday will inaugurate the Kingdom's first independent compressed natural gas (CNG) station, established by the National Advanced Natural Gas Company Watani through a partnership between Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (Jopetrol) and Jordan Liquefied Gas Company (JLGC).

The station, dedicated to refuelling buses, trucks, and other vehicles with CNG produced from the Risha field, marks a significant milestone in integrating locally produced natural gas into the national market, according to a ministry statement.

“This is Jordan’s first station of its kind and an important step towards increasing reliance on domestic energy sources,” the ministry added.

The government aims to expand the use of natural gas and attract investment to the local market, in line with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision and energy diversification plans, the statement said.

JLGC is the first company to establish a station dedicated to processing gas from the Risha field, supporting national efforts to enhance production to meet the needs of local communities and supply key economic sectors across the Kingdom.

