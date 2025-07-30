Muscat: Meteorology Department on Tuesday has issued a forecast warning of a notable rise in temperatures on Wednesday, July 30, particularly across Oman’s coastal governorates bordering the Sea of Oman.

According to a post by Oman Meteorology on X, maximum temperatures are expected to climb further tomorrow, with several regions likely to experience peak summer heat.

This advisory follows a sequence of extreme temperature readings across the Sultanate over the past week. On Tuesday, July 29, the highest temperature was recorded in Dam wa at Taiyyin, reaching 47.2 degrees Celsius, closely matched by Hamra Ad Duru at the same value. Other regions such as Sunaynah, Al Rustaq, and Al Buraimi also reported maximum temperatures above 45 degrees.

The preceding days were marked by even more intense heat. On Saturday, July 26, Sunaynah led with a searing 48.2°C, while Muqshin, Hamra Ad Duru, and Hayma all recorded temperatures nearing 48°C. A day earlier, on Friday, July 25, Muqshin reported the highest reading of the week at 48.6°C, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s hottest regions this summer.

These conditions reflect a broader pattern of persistent heat across both inland and coastal areas. Regions such as Fahud, Ibri, and Al Mazyunah have consistently registered daily highs above 45°C, with little nighttime relief, creating challenging conditions for residents, particularly those working outdoors.

With temperatures expected to climb again tomorrow, the authorities are urging the public to take precautionary measures. Citizens and residents are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, stay well hydrated, and remain alert for symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

The Meteorology Department emphasizes that all temperature data is sourced from its network of official observation stations across the Sultanate.

