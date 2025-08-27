Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 999.977 million in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, lower by 60.59% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 2.537 billion, as per the financial results.

Likewise, the basic earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.5034 from EGP 1.2775.

The revenues amounted to EGP 8.602 billion at the end of June 2025, up YoY from EGP 6.532 billion.

