Development and Engineering Consultants logged net profits attributable to the holding company valued at EGP 7.359 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial result revealed.

The reported earnings were lower by 86.06% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 25.829 million in H1 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.17 at the end of June 2025, lower than EGP 1.89 in the year-ago period.

Net sales increased to EGP 121.534 million in H1 2025 from EGP 116.927 million a year earlier.

