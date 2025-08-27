The consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company of Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments increased by 45.82% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 12.253 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The earnings were compared with EGP 8.403 million in Q1 2024.

Consolidated revenues amounted to EGP 159.622 million in Q1 2025, an annual growth from EGP 105.390 million.

Meanwhile, Aspire Capital turned to standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.873 million at the end of March 2025, against net losses of EGP 2.040 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.0013 in Q1 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.0019 in the year-ago period.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).