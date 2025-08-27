Agility-owned Menzies Aviation has finalised the acquisition of US-based aviation services provider G2 Secure Staff, expanding the company’s American footprint.



"We’ve completed the… acquisition of G2 Secure Staff, a move that doubles our US footprint and enhances our service portfolio," Menzies said on Tuesday.



With the acquisition, valued at $305 million, G2’s operations will be fully rebranded as Menzies Aviation, Agility also announced.



"Integration [is] already underway to ensure a seamless transition for employees, customers and partners," the company said.



The deal, which takes Menzies’ global network to 350 airports in 65 countries, is expected to boost the group revenue by 20 % to more than $3.1 billion.



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)