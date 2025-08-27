Amlak International Finance Co. has secured a 250 million Saudi riyal ($66.62 million) Shariah-compliant credit facility from Emirates NBD - Saudi Arabia.

The facility, which has a four-year duration, aims to support the company’s operations and improve its ability to fund clients, Amlak said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The loan is guaranteed by an assignment of receivables to the bank and a promissory note.

Board member Naser Yousef Al Marzooqi, the CEO of Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia, has an indirect interest in the deal.

No preferential treatment was given to the agreement, the statement said.

