Muscat: Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Institute (AHRI), one of India’s most reputed healthcare providers with over three decades of service announced its expansion into Oman at a press conference held on Thursday at the Golden Tulip – Headington, Ruwi.



The announcement confirmed the opening of new polyclinics and pharmacies across different Wilayats of the Sultanate in the coming years. The agreement was signed by Padma Shri Dr A Marthanda Pillai, Chairman of AHRI, alongside Dr Santosh Geever (Managing Partner), Kumbalath Sankarappilla (HR Manager), and Vasudevan Thaliyara (Operations Manager) in the presence of Haitamal Naabi, Head of Al Hashmi Law.

Dr Marthanda Pillai said the initiative represents AHRI’s long-standing commitment to delivering quality healthcare beyond India’s borders.



“This collaboration is more than just a partnership — it is a commitment towards raising standards, expanding services, and reaching out with care and responsibility to the community.”

Strengthening Healthcare in Oman AHRI already operates a branch in Al Khabourah, Al Batinah North Governorate, under the name Ananthapuri Polyclinic & Visa Medical Centre. The upcoming centres will extend its reach, gradually adding specialised services and offering attractive care packages for both nationals and residents. Omani citizens and expatriates will also receive special discounts, further enhancing access.

Medical tourism dimension

The initiative is expected to strengthen medical tourism ties between Oman and India. Patients requiring advanced or specialised treatments or medical education will be referred to AHRI’s flagship hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala — a well-known tertiary care institution. With initial consultations and follow-up care available locally in Oman, the model provides convenience, continuity, and cost-effective solutions for patients.

Dr Santosh Geever described the collaboration as a milestone in healthcare cooperation between the two regions.



“It is indeed a proud and memorable moment for us to be associated with Ananthapuri Polyclinic and Pharmacies, a name that stands for trust, excellence, and compassionate care.”

Promoters further said that plans are afoot to open a super speciality hospital in Barka or Musnah.



"As envisaged by Dr Marthandan, we will be opening a multi-speciality hospital in Oman and we are also weighing chances of associating with other healthcare providers to offer diverse solutions to the people from Oman," he said.

The expansion, formally unveiled in Muscat, is expected to play a significant role in Oman’s growing healthcare sector while further cementing cultural and people-to-people links with Kerala.

"In addition, we are launching medical camps and blood donation camps in association with many NGOs to support the national drive," said Vasudevan Thaliyara, Operations Manager.



People can avail advance training in medicare in India as well as in Oman by registering here and facilities will be provided for their smooth travel and healthcare.

