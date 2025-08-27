International Company for Investment and Development (ICID) generated 73.76% higher net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 9.835 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The company recorded net profits amounting to EGP 5.659 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.098 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.057 a year earlier, while the total revenues jumped to EGP 6.618 million from EGP 3.611 million.

