Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions expected to affect parts of the sultanate until 4pm on Thursday, August 21.

In its third weather alert issued on Wednesday, Oman Meteorology said rainfall of 20mm to 50mm, accompanied by thundershowers and strong downdraft winds, is forecast across Dhofar, Al Wusta and North Sharqiyah, with possible flash flooding of wadis.

‘There is also a chance of rainfall of varying intensity, occasionally with thundershowers, over South Sharqiyah, Dakhliyah, and Dhahirah. Citizens and residents are advised to take precautions during heavy rain, avoid crossing wadis, steer clear of low-lying areas, and refrain from sailing,’ the alert stated.

In addition to rainfall, strong downdraft winds ranging from 28–83km per hour and rough seas with wave heights of 3–4m are expected along the Arabian Sea coast. Visibility may also reduce during the periods of heavy rain or dust.

The CAA confirmed that heavy to moderate rains swept across several governorates in recent days. ‘A number of wadis have overflowed, and low clouds and fog have been reported across parts of the Sultanate,’ it said.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Salalah recorded 41mm of rainfall between August 17 and 19.

Taqah received 32mm, Mudhaibi 27mm, Rakhyut 19mm, Mirbat 18mm, Jalan Bani Bu Hassan 14mm, Ibri 14mm, Ibra and Dhalkut 13mm each, Sinaw 10mm, Thumrait 9mm, Izki and Nizwa 7mm each, and Bahla 6mm.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

