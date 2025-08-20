Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an alert (No. 2) stating that most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman will continue to be affected by a trough of upper air for four days, from August 19 to August 22, 2025.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, the weather system will cause continuous cloud advection, with chances of isolated rain and occasional thunderstorms. The affected areas include Al Wusta, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, and parts of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah. The rainfall is expected to be more intense over Al Wusta and Dhofar.

Expected Weather Conditions and Impact:

Rainfall: Expected rainfall is between 10-40 mm, which may lead to flash floods in some wadis.

Winds: Fresh downdraft winds with speeds ranging from 20-45 knots (37-83 km/h) are expected, which could cause unstable objects to move.

Visibility: Poor horizontal visibility is anticipated during thunderstorms and due to rising dust caused by the winds.

Sea State: The sea along the Arabian Sea coasts is expected to be rough, with waves reaching a maximum height of 4 meters.

The CAA has advised the public to take precautions during rainfall and flash floods. It also urged those planning to sail to check visibility and sea conditions and to follow the official weather bulletins and reports.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

