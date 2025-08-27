By: Times News Service

Muscat: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) index has successfully surpassed the 5,000-point barrier for the first time in nearly eight years. This achievement reflects the strength of Oman's capital market and the increasing confidence of investors in the national economy.

This milestone was driven by a tangible improvement in liquidity. The value of trading since the beginning of 2025 has exceeded OMR1.834 billion, a 143% growth compared to the same period in 2024.

The daily average trading value also reached over OMR11 million, a clear indicator of increased market activity. These positive developments boosted the market capitalisation of the MSX, which has surpassed OMR29 billion, achieving an 8 percent increase since the start of the year. This reflects the market's appeal to both local and international investors.

This strong performance is seen as a gateway to a new phase of growth and stability in Oman's stock market, driven by ongoing economic reforms and supportive government policies aimed at enhancing the investment environment.

These results are attributed to a series of positive factors, most notably the economic reforms underway in Oman under Oman Vision 2040, improved macroeconomic indicators, and the government's push to strengthen the capital market's role as a platform for financing projects and encouraging companies to list on the exchange.

The focus on economic diversification and the continued implementation of transformation programs in various strategic sectors have also contributed to raising investor confidence, making the market more attractive to local, regional, and international investments.

Mohammed Mahfoudh Al Ardhi, Chairman of the Muscat Stock Exchange, stated that the index surpassing the 5,000-point barrier is a significant milestone in the exchange's journey. It reflects increasing confidence in the economic reforms in Oman, a deepening of liquidity, and greater investment appeal locally and regionally. These indicators, he said, reinforce Oman's positive economic transformation and pave the way for broader international integration.

He clarified that this achievement is not a coincidence but the result of diligent work, structural reforms in the capital market, and close cooperation with strategic partners, including regulatory bodies, listed companies, and local and international investors.

He added that the MSX is transforming into a deeper and more transparent investment platform, supported by an increase in new listings and an expanding investor base. He noted that these results also reflect the exchange's commitment to enhancing its position as an effective financing tool for companies and a source for attracting qualitative investments that support the national economy and open wider horizons for growth.

Al Ardhi stated that crossing the 5,000-point threshold is the beginning of a new phase in which the MSX aims to reach higher levels of liquidity and trading and achieve greater integration with regional and global markets. This aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and strengthens investor confidence in the sustainability and diversity of the Omani economy.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

