Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is likely to be affected by a trough of low pressure for five days from August 17 till August 21,2025, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

The CAA said that the latest weather updates and analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre indicate that Oman will be affected by a trough of upper air with clouds advection over most of Oman governorates. There are chances of isolated rain of varying intensity and occasional thunderstorms over Al Wusta, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah and parts of Al Dakhiliyah.

Details of daily weather condition: Sunday 17 August 2025: Continuous clouds advection and chances of isolated rain, occasional thundershowers over Al Wusta, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah, and North Al Sharqiyah. The rainfall will intensify over Al Wusta, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah.

Rainfall will be between 10-20 mm that may lead to the flow of some wadis.

Fresh downdraft winds with speeds ranging between 10-25 knots (20- 50 km/h) leading to movement of unstable objects. Poor horizontal visibility during thunderstorms and rising dust due to downdraft winds are expected.

The sea will be rough along the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman coasts with a maximum wave height of 4 metres.

On Monday, 18 August 2025, Continuous cloud advection and chances of isolated rain with thundershowers over Al Wusta, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah , North Al Sharqiyah and parts of Al Dakhiliyah. The rainfall will intensify over Al Wusta, Dhofar and South Al Sharqiyah.

Rainfall will be between 15-35 mm that may lead to the flow of some wadis.

Fresh downdraft winds with speeds ranging between 15-35 knots (28- 65 km/h) leading to movement of unstable objects expected.

Poor horizontal visibility during thunderstorms and rising dust due to downdraft winds are likely. Rough sea along the coasts of Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman expected with a maximum wave height of 4 metres.

From Tuesday to Thursday, 19 to 21 August 2025, Continuous clouds advection and chances of isolated rain, thundershowers over Al Wusta, Dhofar expected with rainfall between 25-45 mm may lead to the flow of some wadis.

Fresh downdraft winds with speeds ranging between 15-35 knots (28- 65 km/h) leading to movement of unstable objects.

Poor horizontal visibility during thunderstorms and rising dust due to downdraft winds expected.

Rough sea along the coasts of Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman expected with a maximum wave height of 4 metres

