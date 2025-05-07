Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award a design and build contract for the construction of three new schools and parking upgrades at existing schools in various locations in the second quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The tender for the project was issued on 2 March 2025, with bid submissions closing on 23 March.

“The contract award is expected in the fourth quarter of May 2025, with project completion targeted by December 2028,” the source said.

He estimated the project cost at $40 million.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.