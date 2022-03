MANAMA - The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) of Bahrain has announced an update to the country's health entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport.

A CAA statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), said that, starting Sunday, 20th February, 2022, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport will not be required to take a PCR test or quarantine upon arrival.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.