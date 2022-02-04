Bahrain's National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has announced that a second booster shot has been made available for adults aged 60 years and above and frontline medical professionals.

The decision follows approval by Bahrain’s Vaccination Committee, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The taskforce explained that eligible individuals may receive any vaccine as a second booster shot by choice, three months after receiving the first booster shot.

It also noted that the green shield will not change to yellow on the ‘BeAware’ application for this age group if they do not receive a booster shot, said the report.

The taskforce highlighted that the National Vaccination Campaign will continue its endeavours to safeguard public health, and called on all individuals who are qualified for the second booster to head directly to the specific health centres that were previously announced by the Ministry of Health without the need of booking an appointment.

The taskforce noted that updating vaccination protocols are in line with steps taken by Bahrain to address the global pandemic, and maintain public health.

