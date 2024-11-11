Seven local and international companies have purchased bid documents for the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services tender for the Integrated Sports City Project in Muscat.

The firms that have purchased bid documents include MACE International, MILCRIS Pvt Ltd Oman, Majan Engineering Consultants Office, Engineering Systems Group, Applus Velosi International, Hill International Engineering Consultancy, and Alamur Engineering Consultant.

The document purchase period ended on 7 November 2024.

The tender scope covers pre-contract stages of the project, including detailed master planning, infrastructure design development, and RIBA Stage 3 of the stadium project, up to the contractor award stage. As per the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Plan of Work, Stage 3 focuses on developing the conceptual design into a more detailed plan.

Pre-bid clarifications will close on 17 November with priced bids set to be opened on 28 November 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

