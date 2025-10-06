MUSCAT - A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Oman Esports and Gaming Committee and Nova Technology & Investment LLC to accelerate the growth of the Sultanate of Oman’s gaming and esports sector. In an exclusive interview with Oman Observer, senior executives from Nova Technology, an associate of Sur International Investment Group, outlined how the partnership will create a structured, globally competitive esports ecosystem in the country.

The MoU was signed by Eng Saba al Busaidy, Chairwoman of the Oman Esports and Gaming Committee; and Saba al Sinani, Co-Founder and Deputy CEO of Nova Technology & Investment LLC. The agreement aims to build strategic partnerships, support local talents and create new opportunities for players and the broader gaming community — in line with Oman Vision 2040 emphasis on innovation, youth empowerment and economic diversification.

Hilal al Sinani, CEO of Nova Technology, emphasised the broader strategic impact of the partnership. “This MoU reflects our belief that esports is more than just competition — it is a future-ready industry that can inspire young Omanis and create real economic value”, he said. “Through Nova Tech, we aim to position the Sultanate of Oman as a regional hub for esports excellence, innovation and entrepreneurship”.

He added, “Our commitment goes beyond launching platforms and tournaments. We are building the foundations for a sustainable ecosystem — one that nurtures talent, attracts investment and connects the Sultanate of Oman to the global gaming community”.

Saba al Sinani, Co-Founder and Deputy CEO of Nova Technology & Investmen LLC, highlighted the operational vision driving these initiatives, Under the partnership, Nova Technology will focus on three key initiatives over the next 12–18 months. The first is the WAJH platform, which will serve as the digital backbone of the esports ecosystem by identifying, ranking and certifying Omani players.

The second is the establishment of a structured Esports Academy, starting online and eventually expanding into physical bootcamps, to develop players, coaches, referees and casters. The third is hosting major tournaments in the Sultanate of Oman, from local championships to regional and international events, aimed at putting the country on the global esports map.

“Our priority is to support and uplift Omani talents by gathering and showcasing them through the WAJH platform”, she explained. “This will connect Omani players to opportunities at regional and global levels, while also documenting and certifying their achievements”.

Adeel Irshad, Chief Operating Officer at Sur International Investment Group, further noted that in addition to working towards sustainable development and e-mobility, this partnership aims to create a complete talent pathway aligned with international standards. “By partnering with leading global esports organisations, we will ensure Omani players and staff are prepared to compete and succeed at the highest level”, Irshad said. “We’re investing significant resources to build an ecosystem that will endure — from grassroots to elite competition”.

Beyond esports, both executives see the partnership as a catalyst for wider economic development. Esports is increasingly recognised as a driver of innovation, job creation and digital entrepreneurship. By investing in platforms, training and events, the initiative is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs and stimulate new start-ups in gaming technology, media production, content creation and event management.

Through this collaboration, the Sultanate of Oman is positioning itself to become a leading player in the esports destination in the region — empowering youth, fostering digital skills and supporting the goals of economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.

