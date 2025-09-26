Doha - The State of Qatar and the Italian Republic on Thursday signed an agreement to secure the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani signed the agreement when he met with Minister of the Interior of the Italian Republic HE Matteo Piantedosi, who is visiting the country.

The meeting also reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in securityand ways to strengthen them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.The Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22, 2026 at sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

