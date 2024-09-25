Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced a new three-year partnership with New Balance, the globally renowned sports footwear and apparel brand.

This strategic collaboration will see New Balance as the official footwear and apparel partner for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, starting with the 2025 edition, scheduled for January 17, 2025.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, director of Public Relations, CSR and Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar, and Stuart Henwood, regional general manager for Middle East, Africa & India at New Balance. They were joined by regional executives from New Balance, along with several prominent figures from Qatar’s sports community, including representatives from Aspire and Al Sadd FC, as well as coaches from the New Balance Run Club in Doha. The partnership is set to enhance the experience for over 15,000 participants expected at next year’s event, which has grown to become one of the premier sporting events in the region.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, vice-chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, said: “We are delighted to sign this three-year agreement with New Balance, a globally recognised leader in sports footwear and apparel. As the official footwear and apparel partner of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, we are confident that New Balance will enhance the overall experience for all participants. Their commitment to quality and innovation will undoubtedly add immense value to this prestigious event. We look forward to the 2025 edition.”

Henwood said, “At New Balance, running is at the core of who we are, and we are proud to be the official kit partner for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo for next three years. In line with our commitment to nurturing inclusive running culture through Run Your Way, New Balance has been actively setting up New Balance Running Community Clubs across the MENA region. These include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Casablanca and most recently Doha.”

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

