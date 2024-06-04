The fourth edition of the “Qadya” Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship concluded successfully on Friday evening, May 31st, at Madinaty Sports Club.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the event saw the participation of 26 athletes, comprising 21 Egyptians and five international contenders.

Participants and MMA experts alike commended the high standard of organisation and the exceptional facilities provided by Madinaty Club, which contributed to the tournament’s seamless operation and large audience turnout.

The event was organised by the Talaat Moustafa Group and Fanarah Sports Marketing Company.

The Qadya championship garnered praise from those involved, with many expressing their gratitude to the organisers for delivering a top-notch tournament experience.

