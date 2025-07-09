UAE-based Azizi Developments has significantly expanded its direct procurement efforts by having signed more than 131 framework agreements in 2025, marking a major stride toward further increased quality, enhanced cost efficiency, faster project execution and greater supply chain control, enabled by improved operational autonomy.

The move underscores the developer’s continuous pursuit of real estate excellence and enables its swiftly growing portfolio of world-class real estate projects across Dubai and beyond.

Of the total framework agreements signed, 110 are for MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) works, with the remaining 21 covering civil construction.

With suppliers spanning over 20 countries, the developer’s framework agreements reflect a globally integrated procurement model.

Approximately 60% of onboarded suppliers originate from Europe, from countries such as Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, while another 20% are homegrown and based in the UAE.

North America and Asia are both also very well represented, making up another almost-20% of suppliers signed with. Most are multinational conglomerates operating across regions, further contributing to the robustness of Azizi’s newly formed supply chains.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "This achievement marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to take the reins in strengthening our direct procurement efforts, allowing us to deliver best-in-class communities across Dubai and beyond."

"By onboarding more than 131 diverse and highly qualified framework partners, which are all carefully selected via a very stringent qualification process, we ensure the consistency, quality, and timeliness that our investors and end-users expect. Our global supplier base is a reflection of our pursuit of excellence – a value that remains at the heart of every project we undertake," he stated.

With a procurement approach focused on innovation, efficiency, and resilience, Azizi carries on setting new benchmarks in quality-driven development while contributing to Dubai’s transformation as a global real estate and investment hub, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

