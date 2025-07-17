Saudi's Diriyah Company has awarded a contract worth 5.75 billion Saudi riyals ($1.53 billion) to China Harbour Engineering Company for the construction works of the arena block, which includes Diriyah Arena, three mixed-use office buildings, and a parking facility.

The arena has a gross floor area (GFA) of nearly 74,000 square metres (sqm) and is designed as a flexible and scalable venue to accommodate events such as concerts, sporting events, esports competitions, exhibitions, and live shows.

The arena, designed by US architecture firm HKS, has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.

Additionally, the work scope encompasses building three mixed-use office plots spanning an area of 114,000 sqm and developing over 4,000 parking spaces within the district.

In December 2024, Diriyah awarded a SAR 758.5 million contract to China Harbour Engineering Company for bulk excavation works.

On Monday, Diriyah had awarded a $600 million construction contract to Italian contractor Webuild for Diriyah Square.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Diriyah mega urban development is expected to contribute SAR 70 billion directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP, according to past statements.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

