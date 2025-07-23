TownX, a UAE-based real estate developer, has announced the launch of its new residential project, Ashley Hills, in Dubai.

Located on one of Arjan’s largest land plots, the AED662 million ($180 million) development covers over 400,000 sq ft of sellable area and is set to be a key addition to the Dubai real estate market.

According to TownX, Ashley Hills will feature 616 residential units designed to cater to families and investors looking for quality living spaces.

It offers a variety of apartment types, each designed with spacious interiors and modern amenities, making it an attractive option for a wide range of buyers.

Situated in one of Dubai’s rapidly developing districts, Arjan offers strong connectivity to major roads, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

The area’s growing infrastructure, which includes schools, retail centres, parks, and recreational facilities, makes it an ideal location for residents seeking convenience and lifestyle, said the developer.

Haider Abduljabbar, the Executive Director of TownX, said: "The launch of Ashley Hills represents our ongoing commitment to developing high-quality, accessible communities in emerging neighbourhoods like Arjan. With its strategic location and focus on modern design and sustainable building practices, this project will offer a solid investment opportunity while meeting the growing demand for residential options in this area."

The Emirati developer is offering two flexible payment plans to make purchasing more accessible - a 40/60 payment plan, with 40% due during construction and 60% upon handover; and a 70/30 payment plan, with 70% due during construction and 30% at handover.

Since its inception in 2017, TownX said it has focused on delivering projects ahead of schedule and with attention to detail.

"With over 1,774 units delivered and 2,125 apartments currently in development, the company continues to expand its footprint in Dubai’s real estate market. Ashley Hills is another milestone in TownX’s efforts to create residential communities that meet the needs of modern families while delivering long-term value," stated Abduljabbar.

Other key developments delivered by TownX include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC, he added.

