Iraq has approved a major project to convert a sprawling former military camp in the capital Baghdad into a residential town with all necessary facilities.

The cabinet, which met on Tuesday, endorsed the project that will include the construction of hotels, hospitals, schools, sport, tourism and amusement facilities, Aliqtisad News agency reported on Wednesday.

The cabinet decided to seek global experienced and capable companies to execute the project in Kadhimiya neighborhood in the Northern part of Baghdad, the report said.

“The cabinet agreed to pursue plans to open the military area in that neighborhood to convert the land into a town that comprises educational, health, cultural, amusement and sport facilities…the project also includes hotels and tourism spots,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.