Bahrain's biggest housing town is set to receive massive commercial projects six years after residents moved there.

Salman Town, which is expected to house 90,000 people once completed, will witness the construction of new shops, outlets and commercial facilities starting in October this year.

The news was revealed by Northern Municipal Council public relations and information committee chairman and area councillor Bassem Abu Idrees following a meeting with Eskan Bank officials.

The first phase will include 10 shops in Block 583 and it will be followed by five other shops in Block 580.

Part two of the first phase, which is expected to begin in the second half of next year, is a general market covering an area of 1,600 square metres.

It includes six coastal-view restaurants, eight outlets and 19 stalls for fruit, vegetables and fish.

The second phase will see a hypermarket covering a 6,500sqm space including car parks and support facilities in Block 583.

“For six years, all what people have ever wanted is for services to be provided in the town,” said Mr Abu Idrees.

“They now have to take the long way to either neighbouring Budaiya or Duraz to get their needs, while services should be around them,” he added.

“It is true the government wants to push new homes, but shops, outlets and commercial facilities are as important as infrastructure for the town.

“Hopefully, now with the new business plans in the pipeline, the town will grow with the necessary services as more homes get built.”

The town is expected to feature 31 places of worship, 63 educational institutions and 14 health facilities.

Plans for the man-made island include a maritime centre, cultural hall, sports stadium, a central park, two wildlife gardens, 100 small parks, a 2.5sqkm coast, 31sqkm of public beach and walkways covering a total of 120sqkm.

The 31 religious centres will include nine regular-sized mosques, two Islamic centres and two small mosques.

The 63 educational facilities include a university, eight secondary schools, five intermediate schools, 13 primary schools and 36 nurseries and kindergartens. The 14 health facilities will include a general hospital, five health centres and eight clinics, while there will also be a police station, a fire station and a Coastguard station.

Community-related developments include a petrol station, a bus station, a multi-purpose hall, an elderly care centre, a post office and three general service centres. A huge water tank, a water treatment station, two power plants, one sewage plant, a sewage station and 19 telecom masts are also planned.

