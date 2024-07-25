UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced substantial progress of the fourth phase of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community located in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

Several buildings within the fourth phase are on track for Q3 2024 completions, with construction across the phase now having reached 87%, stated the developer.

Within this phase, Azizi Azure stands out with its construction now being 76% complete. The structure is fully built at 100%, while blockwork and internal plaster are at 98%.

The Dubai developer said the HVAC, MEP, and overall finishes are progressing well at 94%, 86%, and 56%, respectively.

The other buildings in the fourth phase too have shown significant advancement, with rates varying between 81% and 96%, it added.

On the steady progress, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "It is inspiring to see our mega-project come to life, with the fourth phase to soon also be home to so many of our valued investors and end users. This milestone underscores our steadfast commitment to quality and timely delivery."

"We eagerly anticipate welcoming people to experience the unparalleled lifestyle that Riviera offers. This development is an example of our dedication to crafting meticulously designed communities in prime locations, offering a perfect blend of luxury and convenience," he stated.

"We are proud to see Riviera contributing significantly to the satiation of the high demand for premium, high-ROI communities in Dubai’s most strategic locations," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).